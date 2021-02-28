Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Odia youth Silu Nayak from Jagatsinghpur district for imparting free but rigorous training to hundreds of defence service aspirants.

Speaking about Nayak’s inspiring story on his popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi heaped praise on Silu for encouraging others to join defence services and called him a ‘man on mission’.

“There is a gentleman in Arakhuda in Odisha – Nayak Sir. Although his name is Silu Nayak, everyone addresses him as Nayak Sir. In reality, he is a man on a mission! He imparts free training to the youths who want to join the Army. The name of the organisation of Nayak Sir is Mahaguru Battalion. The training touches upon all the aspects from physical fitness to interviews and writing to training. You will be surprised to know that the people this organisation has trained have secured their places in uniformed forces such as the Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF and BSF,” enchanted Modi expressed.

“You will be amazed to know that Silu Nayak ji had himself tried to get recruited in Odisha Police but could not succeed. Despite this, on the basis of his own training, he has made many youth worthy of national services. Come, let us all wish Nayak Sir greater success for preparing more heroes for our country,” the Prime Minister added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, 28-year-old Silu is a resident of Arakhuda village under Naugaon tehsil. He has been training other youths of his age who are interested to join the Indian military force, for the last five years. The spirited youth imparts training on dry riverbed of Devi near his village. So far, he has trained over 300 youths and around 70 of them have already been recruited.

PNN