Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra will address the media Tuesday at around 1.45 pm.

The Chief Secretary is likely to announce the extension of lockdown in the state.

The ongoing 14-day-long lockdown was announced May 4 and is about to expire May 19. During these 14 days lockdown, the state, instead of witnessing a decrease in daily Covid-19 cases, has been registering over 10, 000 cases every day. The state Tuesday reported 10,321 new Covid-19 cases and 22 more fatalities.

Hence, it is expected that the Chief Secretary will announce about the lockdown extension.

PNN