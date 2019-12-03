Mumbai: Nothing can remove the sadness that comes in a couple’s life if they are not blessed with a child. A child is probably the most priced possession for a person in his life.

But, there are many famous temples in India where people believe that childless couples were blessed by divine powers and blessed with kids. Here is one of the must visit temples in India to get the boon of child.

The Mannarasala Nagaraja Temple is situated near Harippad, Kerala. This is a serpent shrine under the patronage of a Brahmin family, headed by a priestess. The ancient temple for childless couples is an internationally renowned pilgrim centre dedicated to the Serpent God, Nagaraja. It is believed that Nagaraja as the installed deity is endowed with the form of Hari (Lord Vishnu) and the spirit of Lord Shiva. The temple is bestowed with the boon of curing childlessness.

Childless people must visit Mata Vaishno Devi once time. Legend has it that the first priestess of Mannarasala gave birth to a five-headed snake, which is believed to reside in the ancestral house to safeguard the family. At Mannarasala, women without children are offered a special turmeric paste. These miraculous paste credited with powers to cure aliments, childlessness and even leprosy.

Couples who have not been blessed with a child yet, perform a ritual known as Uruli Kamarthal, and return when the child is born, to turn it up. Devotees have to purchase Uruli (earthen pot) for the Pooja.

Special prayers are performed and Uruli is taken from the devotee, rituals are performed every day by the head priestess on your behalf. You have to return with your child to complete the rituals.