Khurda: Officers from Odisha Vigilance office raided Monday multiple properties of Chilika Wildlife Division Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Alok Ranjan Hota. They are investigating allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to Hota’s known sources of income.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials carried out raids simultaneously at Hota’s office in Balugaon, a house in Dumduma in Khandagiri, a three-storey residence in Chandrasekharpur, an ancestral home at Biridi in Jagatsinghpur and a relative’s residence in Padmapur under Balipatna police limits.

Reports said verifications of several documents and papers relating to the properties are being carried out at the time of writing this copy. Papers of other properties are also being examined, sources said. However, the exact amount of disproportionate assets accumulated by Hota will only be known after completion of the raids, they added.

