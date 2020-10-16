Krushnaprasad: The second floating bridge which had been shuttling between Janhikuda village under Krushnaprasad block and Satapada in Puri district was found capsized Friday morning.

Hundreds of local commuters from Janhikuda, Satapada and Chilika areas including tourists had been using this ferry service every day. Similarly, villagers from Krushnaprasad block and visitors from southern Odisha had been largely depending on this floating bridge.

Also read: ILS chief Ajay Parida urges denizens to exercise caution against COVID-19 ahead of festivals

The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) had made provision for this watercraft in 2020 September 16 in order to facilitate movement of people from Janhikuda to Satapada.

However, when local commuters reached Janhikuda to board the vessel Friday morning, it was found to have partly drowned. Left with no other choice, the commuters took to country boats to continue their journey.

The ferryboat service had resumed from Wednesday after remaining out of order for over past eight months following COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the floating bridge has developed large cracks due to poor maintenance by the CDA, local villagers alleged.

PNN