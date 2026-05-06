Beijing: China Wednesday called on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible as it appreciated Tehran’s commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, a prime demand of US President Donald Trump to end the war against the Islamic Republic.

On the issue of the Strait, the international community shares a common concern over restoring normal and secure navigation through the Strait, and China hopes relevant parties will respond as soon as possible to the strong call from the international community, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi during their talks here.

Significantly, Wang appreciated Iran’s commitment not to develop nuclear weapons. Trump has been demanding Iran hand over stockpiles of enriched uranium and a 20-year commitment from Tehran not to develop nuclear weapons.

China appreciates Iran’s not-to-develop-nuclear-weapons commitment, and affirms Iran’s legitimate right to peaceful use of nuclear energy, Wang told Araghchi.

The Iranian foreign minister, who is on his first visit to Beijing after the US-Iran war started in late February, briefed Wang on the ongoing negotiations with Washington to end the war.

China believes that achieving a comprehensive ceasefire is an urgent priority, while reopening hostilities would be even more undesirable, Wang said.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Araghchi said, At present, priority can be given to promptly resolving the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty and national dignity, while continuing to build consensus through peaceful negotiations and seek a comprehensive and lasting solution, he said.

Iran looks forward to China continuing to play a positive role in promoting peace and ending the conflict, and supports the establishment of a new post-war regional framework that can balance development and security.

Wang said China believed that countries in the Gulf and the Middle East should take their future into their own hands, a suggestion seen as an attempt by Beijing to reduce dependence on the US for their security.

(China) encourages Iran and more Gulf states to engage in dialogue and achieve good neighbourly relations and supports the establishment of a regional peace and security framework led by regional countries, with broad participation, shared interests and common development, he added.

Separately, the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers discussed regional developments over the phone on Wednesday, stressing the need to continue diplomatic efforts and regional cooperation to avoid renewed tensions, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Araghchi’s day-long visit comes a week ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned trip to Beijing from May 14 to 15 for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss, among other things, a comprehensive trade deal.

Official media reports in Beijing said Wang and Araghchi, who is on his first visit to Beijing after the US-Iran war started, met to discuss the prevailing situation arising from the US blockade of Iranian ports to force Tehran to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

China is a close partner of Iran, and the biggest buyer of Tehran’s crude oil.

Argahchi’s visit comes in the immediate backdrop of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s announcement Tuesday that major US military operations against Iran are over.

Rubio told reporters at the White House that ‘Operation Epic Fury’, the attack the US and Israel mounted on Iran February 28, has concluded because its objectives were met.

Rubio earlier urged China to tell Araghchi that Iran’s actions are causing the country to be globally isolated.

On Araghchi’s visit to China, Rubio reiterated the need for Iran to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway that caters to over 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies.

I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told. And that is what you are doing in the Strait, causing you to be globally isolated, media reports quoted Rubio as saying.

You’re the bad guy in this, he said, adding that China, more than the US, is suffering from Iran’s actions in the Strait as its export-driven economy depends on shipments going through Hormuz.

Rubio said it is in China’s interest that Iran stop closing the Strait, and many countries want to help open Hormuz, but some cannot do so.

Both China and the US want to see an end to the war in West Asia before Trump’s visit.

Beijing is also widely reported to have been helping Pakistan, which is currently mediating between the US and Iran to bring the conflict to an end.

Beijing, which shares close ties with other Gulf countries, is reportedly counselling Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington.

The US blockade of Iranian ports, strongly criticised by China, is putting pressure on Beijing to augment its energy supplies.