Beijing: China and India are ‘properly handling’ and taking actions to ease the situation at the border. The actions of both China and India are based on the ‘consensus’ reached recently. Diplomatic and military level talks took place between the two countries to diffuse the situation a few days ago. So the matter is being looked into, a senior Chinese official said Thursday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s remarks came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders held ‘productive’ talks. Discussions were conducted to end the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Official statement

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson was asked about the details of the actions being taken by both the countries. “I can only tell you that through diplomatic, military channels, the two sides are properly handling relevant issues. There is effective communication between the two sides. We have reached consensus and based on that consensus both are taking actions to ease the situation. Other than that I don’t have any other information,” spokesperson Hua Chunying Hua told the media here.

India’s version

Officials in New Delhi had a different view to offer after the four-and-a half- hour-long Major General-level dialogue Wednesday. The Indian delegation pressed for total restoration of status quo ante. They also demanded immediate withdrawal of thousands of Chinese troops from the areas. Among the areas is Pangong Tso which India considers on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources said.

It is learnt that the two sides remained engaged in aggressive posturing in areas such as Pangong Tso, Daulat Beg Oldie and Demchok. However, some troops were pulled back from Galwan and Hot Spring.

Area of concern

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged since May 5 following a violent clash in Pangong Tso.

The trigger for the face-off was China’s stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the ‘Finger’ area around the Pangong Tso Lake. India is also constructing another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

The road in the ‘Finger’ area in Pangong Tso is considered crucial for India to carry out patrol. India has already decided not to stall any border infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh in view of the Chinese protests.

The situation after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident May 9 in north Sikkim.