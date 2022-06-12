Beijing: China’s Ministry of Water Resources Sunday initiated an emergency response for heavy rain and floods expected to lash the country’s southern areas in the coming days.

Downpours are forecast to lash many areas in southern China in the following two days, bringing about thunderstorms and gales, Xinhua news agency quoted the country’s meteorological authority as saying.

Floods exceeding warning levels may occur in some rivers due to torrential rain.

In the face of heavy rain, the Ministry launched an emergency response for seven provincial-level regions including Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, and Yunnan.

It also urged relevant government bpdies to closely monitor the changes in rain and floods, ensure reservoir safety, and strengthen flood control and prevention.