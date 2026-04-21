Beijing: China Tuesday denied any links to the Iranian cargo ship seized by the US in the Gulf, allegedly containing chemical materials to manufacture missiles.

To my knowledge, this is a foreign-flagged container ship. China opposes any malicious linking and hype, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing, reacting to allegations by former US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley.

In a post on X, Haley claimed that the ship seized by the US was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles.

It refused repeated orders to stop. Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran’s regime – a reality that can’t be ignored, Haley said.

A US naval ship enforcing the blockade of ships going to Iranian ports fired at the cargo ship when it reportedly failed to heed calls to stop.

The US Marines later boarded the ship and seized it.

The Iranian military warned that it would respond to the US’s action against the container ship.

The ‘aggressor United States,’ by violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime highway robbery, attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman, CNN quoted Iran’s military as saying.

The Iranian military said that the US had destroyed the ship’s navigational equipment and deployed troops on the deck, effectively carrying out an act of aggression against it.

Following the incident, Iran also declined to confirm its participation in the second round of peace talks with the US in Pakistan this week.

Last week, China denied aiding Iran’s military with defence and satellite support.

US President Donald Trump also threatened to impose heavy tariffs against China if it supplied weapons to Iran.

Responding to allegations, Guo last week said that China always acts prudently and responsibly on the export of military products, and exercises strict control in accordance with China’s laws and regulations on export control and due international obligations.

On the tariff threat, he said, If the US goes ahead with the tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures.

China, a major importer of Iranian oil, shares strategic and defence ties with Iran.

Also, a CNN report earlier this month said US intelligence indicates that China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran, including shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs.