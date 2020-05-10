Beijing: China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases May 9. This is the highest number since April 28. Also the first coronavirus case was detected in Wuhan, the first for more than a month. It was in Wuhan that the coronavirus outbreak started in December last year.

New infections

China had officially designated all areas of the country as low-risk last Thursday. The new cases according to data published Sunday represent a jump from the single case reported for the day before. The number was lifted by a cluster of 11 infections in Shulan city in northeastern Jilin province.

Jilin officials Sunday raised the Shulan city risk level to high from medium. The risk level was set at medium the day before after one woman tested positive May 7. The 11 new cases made public Sunday are members of her family or people who came into contact with her.

Wuhan case

The new Wuhan case, the first reported since April 3, was previously asymptomatic, the NHC said.

Aside from the Shulan cluster and the Wuhan case, the remaining two new confirmed cases were imported infections. The NHC also said newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 20, the highest since May 1. The figure had gone from the 15 cases a day earlier. No new deaths were reported, the NHC said.

China tally

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China reached 82,901 as May 9. The total death toll from the virus stood at 4,633, according to the commission.

Figures fudged!

Lockdown restrictions in many parts of China are being eased on a regular basis. Domestic travel has started once more with people flying from one city to another. However, there are many who disagree with the figures provided by China. They say that the figures are fudged regarding the number of infections and death toll.

Agencies