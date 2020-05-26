Beijing: China has reported 36 new coronavirus cases, including 29 asymptomatic infections. The cases are mostly in the contagion’s first epicentre Wuhan. More than 6.5 million people have been tested so far in Wuhan City, health officials said Tuesday. Coronavirus has now claimed over three lakh lives across the world.

Imported cases of coronavirus

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said that seven new imported cases were reported. Among them five were in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one each in Shanghai and Fujian. No deaths due to the COVID-19 were reported Monday. The body also said 403 asymptomatic cases, including 28 from overseas, are currently under medical observation.

Cases in Wuhan

Wuhan City reported 26 new asymptomatic cases, the local health commission said. It added that 334 people with such symptoms are under medical observation.

More than 6.5 million nucleic acid tests to screen the novel coronavirus infections have been conducted between May 14 and 23 in Wuhan. This information was provided by health authorities. Wuhan has a population of over 11.2 million people.

Nucleic acid testing

Wuhan started a campaign May 14 to expand nucleic acid testing. It helps in identifying the number of asymptomatic cases who show no clear symptoms despite carrying the virus.

As of Monday, a total of 82,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported on the mainland with 4,634 fatalities, the NHC added.

International backlash

The pandemic was first reported in Wuhan City last December. It allegedly originated from an animal market in Wuhan. Since then the market has remained closed.

China has faced international backlash for failing to act against the virus on time. The country allegedly clamped down on doctors who had initially reported the disease in the first week of December. The United States (US) has said that it wants to investigate how China spread the virus worldwide. China on the other hand has rebuffed the claims made by the US.

Agencies