Colombo: China wants to enhance its economic collaboration with Sri Lanka, a top Chinese minister has said, noting the current political and economic stability in the island nation.

During a meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Thursday, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao also reiterated China’s commitment to provide the necessary support to Sri Lanka.

Wang noted that “considering the current political and economic stability in Sri Lanka, along with the clear policy direction being pursued by President Dissanayake’s administration, there has been a notable rise in interest from Chinese investors looking to invest in the country, said a statement issued by the president’s office.

The minister added that his visit, undertaken with the participation of over 100 Chinese investors, demonstrates a solid dedication to enhancing economic collaboration between the two nations, the statement said.

One of the key objectives of Wang’s visit is to follow up on the agreements reached during President Dissanayake’s recent visit to China, the statement added.

The two sides also discussed the timely completion of the ongoing development projects in Sri Lanka with the support of the Chinese government.

Dissanayake visited China in mid-January following his visit to India in December last year, the first overseas visit since being elected President in September last year.

