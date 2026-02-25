Kathmandu: Newly appointed ambassador of China to Nepal Zhang Maoming Wednesday called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs Bala Nanda Sharma and discussed bilateral issues.

Ambassador Zhang met Minister Sharma at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the two discussed matters pertaining to relations between Nepal and China, and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

They also discussed matters relating to the expansion of trade between the two countries and reviewed the implementation of various China-funded projects in Nepal, according to sources at the Foreign Ministry.