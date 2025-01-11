Beijing/Male: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a surprise visit to the Maldives, during which he held talks with President Mohamed Muizzu and discussed the state of bilateral relations, amid Male’s recent warming up to India.

Wang, who is also a member of the powerful Political Bureau of the Communist Party, met Muizzu during his stopover in Male Friday while on his way back from a tour, official media reported.

This was the first major visit by a Chinese official to Maldives after Muizzu visited China in January last year, months after his election.

During Muizzu’s visit, the two countries elevated the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and signed some key agreements.

In his meeting with Wang, Muizzu stressed the importance of fast-tracking key infrastructure projects outlined in the agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between the two countries, Maldives media reported.

He emphasised the need to prioritise social housing and road development projects, which are among the most urgent requirements for the Maldivian people, and referred to China’s commitments in this regard.

Additionally, Muizzu highlighted his administration’s focus on economic diversification, particularly in agriculture and fisheries, and requested China’s support in advancing these crucial sectors.

Muizzu said he was glad to see Chinese people becoming the largest source of tourists for the Maldives in recent months.

Wang said that Muizzu’s successful state visit to China was a highlight in China-Maldives relations.

During the visit last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Muizzu agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and jointly commit to building a China-Maldives community with a shared future, which has laid out broad prospects for bilateral relations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang praised Muizzu’s development vision for the Maldives and reiterated China’s ongoing support for the country’s sustainable development. He also assured that the Chinese government would support the swift implementation of development projects in progress, Maldives news portal adhadhu.com reported.

During the initial months of his presidency, Muizzu sought to move closer to China but gradually recast his government policy, balancing relations with India after New Delhi replaced its air force personnel operating two helicopters and a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft with civilians in Maldives, following his poll campaign demand.

The overall episode had significantly frayed the ties between India and Maldives. However, there was a thaw in the relations following Muizzu’s state visit to Delhi in October last year, during which he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has also stepped up aid and financial assistance to Maldives following a severe foreign exchange crisis faced by Male.

Muizzu’s visit was followed by the Maldives Foreign Minister Dr Abdulla Khaleel’s visit to Delhi early this month, during which he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During his talks, Dr Khaleel appreciated the timely emergency financial assistance extended by India to Maldives in times of need, reflecting India’s role as the “First Responder” of Maldives.

He also reaffirmed Muizzu’s and the Maldives government’s firm commitment to working closely with India in realising the Joint Vision for India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, according to a Ministry of External Affairs press release.

On Wednesday, Maldivian Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon visited New Delhi and held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

Among other things, they discussed boosting the defence preparedness of the Indian Ocean archipelago. Singh also conveyed India’s readiness to enhance defence ties with Maldives.

During Ghassan’s visit, India donated USD 4 million worth of military equipment to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

