New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and expressed his country’s readiness to work with India to implement the important consensus reached between leaders of the two nations, continuously enhance trust and dispel doubts, properly handle sensitive issues, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain the positive momentum of bilateral ties, and jointly advance their respective modernisation processes.

During the meeting, Wang stated that China and India should play an exemplary role in promoting solidarity and self-reliance among Global South nations.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, in a post on X, wrote: “Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Wang said China and India, as the two largest developing countries and important members of the Global South, should play an exemplary role in promoting solidarity and self-reliance among Global South countries. China will continue to support India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the BRICS rotating chair and work with India to promote solid progress in BRICS cooperation.”

“China is ready to work with India to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, continuously enhance trust and dispel doubts, properly handle sensitive issues, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain the positive momentum of China-India relations, and jointly advance their respective modernisation processes. This fully serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and conforms to the common expectations of the international community,” he added.

Monday, the Chinese Foreign Minister held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisors Meeting. During their discussions, both sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted the progress towards gradual normalisation

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ambassador Xu, and other officials were present during the meeting.

According to the statement released by the Chinese envoy on X, Wang said that India and China, as the two economies with the largest populations, should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also promote cooperation between the two countries from a global perspective.

The two nations should take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of India and China, promote their respective development and revitalisation through cooperation, and accelerate the modernisation process of the Global South.

During the meeting with NSA Doval, Wang expressed China’s support for India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of the BRICS and expressed readiness to join hands with India in promoting the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism.

“It is imperative to respect each other’s core interests, properly handle sensitive issues, and place the China-India border issue in an appropriate position, so that it doesn’t affect the overall situation of bilateral relations. The two sides should also actively guide all sectors of society to form a correct understanding, and lay a solid public opinion and social foundation for improving bilateral relations,” he said, as per the Chinese Ambassador’s X post.