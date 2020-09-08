New Delhi: Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons while trying to close in on an Indian position on the eastern Ladakh border. The Chinese troops Monday forcibly tried to occupy the Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh. This information was given by government sources, Tuesday here.

As tension escalated at the Line of Actual Control(LAC), the sources said around 50-60 soldiers of Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) approached the Indian post at around 6.00pm. The post is situated in the southern bank of Pangon lake area. However, the Indian Army personnel posted there strongly confronted them, forcing their retreat.

It may be recalled that the Chinese troops had mounted a savage attack on Indian soldiers June 15. They used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs during the Galwan Valley clashes. A total of Indian Army personnel were killed.

Monday evening too, the Chinese troops were carrying rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons, the sources said. When the Indian Army forced the Chinese troops to return, they fired 10-15 rounds in the air. They did so to intimidate the Indian soldiers. This is the first use of firearms along the LAC after a gap of 45 years. The previous instance of shots being fired at the de-facto border was in 1975. The sources said Indian troops did not use any firearm.

The sources said the Chinese troops attempted to remove Indian Army from the strategic heights in Mukhpari peak and Rezang-La areas. The PLA has been eyeing to capture the strategic heights in the last three-four days. The Chinese troops damaged an iron fence Monday evening which was put up by Indian troops in the area.

India continues to dominate strategic peaks around the southern bank of Pangong lake area overlooking key Chinese formations in the Moldo area.

The PLA late Monday night alleged that Indian troops crossed the LAC and ‘outrageously fired’ warning shots near the Pangong lake. The Indian Army rejected the charges Tuesday.