New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed an appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Naveen Sinha rejected the plea saying that the Allahabad High Court has given reasons in its order granting bail to Chinmayanand and it requires no interference.

However, the bench issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and others on a separate plea seeking transfer of the case against Chinmayanad to a court in Delhi.

The high court had February 3 granted bail to Chinmayanad who was arrested in a case of sexual exploitation of a woman studying law at a college run by his trust at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI