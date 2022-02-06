Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi, who had tested Covid positive earlier, has fully recovered.

The Acharya actor took to Twitter Sunday, as he shared that he has tested negative and is back to work.

He posted a few photos from the sets of Mohan Raja’s upcoming directorial Godfather and said: “Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam 🙂 Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!”.

In the pictures shared by Chiranjeevi, he is seen having a deep conversation with the director and the other technicians.

What appears as a political party meeting, the set seems to have multiple actors involved in the scenes, which are being shot.

Backed by Chiranjeevi’s own production company Konidela Productions in association with Super Good Films, Godfather is the original remake of Malayalam’s super hit movie ‘Lucifer’.

Chiranjeevi would reprise Mohanlal’s role in Godfather.

As Chiranjeevi’s Acharya helmed by Koratala Siva is gearing up for release soon, his other projects are gradually getting channelised.

IANS