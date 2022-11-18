Keonjhar: Palaspanga-Bamebari road is one of the lifelines for mineral transportation in Keonjhar district. Thousands of trucks, tipper trucks and dumpers loaded with iron ore operate on this route on a daily basis. Locals said the road is in very bad shape and full of potholes because heavy vehicles operate over years with authorities paying no heed to its routine maintenance.

Owing to plying of trucks on this route, dust particles are floating about in the ambient air, causing severe pollution in several villages. People living in the villages along this route feel suffocated with the dust pollution, it was alleged. As the administration is doing little to sort out the dust pollution issue, resentment is brewing among locals.

Upset over the lingering issue, Kandarapasi sarpanch Sabitri Nayak, ward members and villagers have apprised Collector Ashish Thakare about the inconvenience faced by them in a letter. They have warned of agitation if the issue is not resolved within seven days. “The road is in miserable condition despite the fact that the route facilitates transportation of minerals in heavy vehicles from Joda mining area.

As the road is full of potholes and dust, commuting on the road is a nightmarish task for us. No step is being taken to repair the road. Dust emanating from the road always keeps the air hazy. People are affected by respiratory diseases. Too much dust settles on roofs of houses, gardens, farmlands and water bodies making our lives miserable,” they lamented.