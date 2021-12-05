Mumbai: Chris Hemsworth is set to return as mercenary Tyler Rake as he has started shooting for ‘Extraction 2’ in Prague. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself aboard a train going through a snow-capped location with winds cutting through.

The actor captioned the video, “Extraction 2!!! Tyler Rake lives!! How the f*** is that possible you may ask?! You’ll have to wait and see, stay tuned!! (sic)”

In the video, Chris can be seen with stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave, who helmed the first part of ‘Extraction’. The actor says in the video, “First day shooting on ‘Extraction 2’ (pointing to Sam) director Sam Hargrave, we are here in Prague. Two things are different from the last film. One, very very cold. Two, I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned.”

The sequel is written by Joe Russo, who is known for ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Joe wrote the first instalment and later came on board to develop the story’s second part.