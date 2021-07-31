Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha Saturday announced the results of Plus II Science and Commerce examination. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the results in the evening.

The pass per cent of Plus II Science is 95.15 per cent while pass percentage of Plus II commerce is 94.96 per cent.

In Science stream, 89,951 students passed the exam out of 94,532. Out of them, 55,468 in 1st Division, 16,943 in 2nd Division & 14,631 in 3rd Division. As many as 2,278 students got more than 90 per cent in Science.

Girls students have outshined the boys in the Science stream this year. The total pass percentage of girls students stands at 96.03 per cent while 94.46 per cent boys have cleared the Plus II examination in the Science stream

Meanwhile, in the Commerce stream, 23,292 students passed the exam out of 24,526 students. Out of the,, 8,355 in 1st Division, 5,692 in 2nd Division & 9,066 in 3rd Division. As many as 149 students got more than 90 per cent in Commerce stream.

In Commerce 14,757 boys and 8,535 girls passed the exam.

Here also Girls students have outshined the boys this year. The total pass percentage of girls students stands at 95.97 per cent while 94.39 per cent boys have cleared the Plus II examination in Commerce stream.

Students can check their results today at 8 PM on the official website chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, minister Dash said.

Students dissatisfied with the marks can file complaints with their principals with their marksheet and they will be sent it to the controller of examination online.

Minister also said for those who want to give offline examination can do so later. A notification to this effect will be declared soon.

PNN