Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty is excited about the upcoming release of the recreated version of her nineties superhit song “Chura ke dil mera”, for her new film “Hungama 2”. The teaser of the song releases July 5 and the music video is likely to release a day later.

“‘Chura ke dil mera’ has been a milestone in my career. This song has always been special. Now CKDM 2.0 is finally coming out as part of this epic franchise comedy, and I am nothing but thrilled. It was fun and a challenge recreating it after 25 years since the benchmark is so high. Hope the audience loves it as much as I did dancing to the new version,” said Shilpa.

“It is one of those nineties iconic songs that still strikes a chord with everyone. I hope this reprise version of the song in our film will also resonate the same way with the audience across the nation,” said the film’s producer Ratan Jain.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a follow-up of the 2003 comedy hit “Hungama”. It brings back Paresh Rawal in his pivotal role, and also stars Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.

“Hungama 2” will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar July 23.