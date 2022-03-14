Kotpad: Dissidence continues to grip the BJD unit in Kotpad of Koraput district.

The factionalism came to the fore Saturday when three veteran leaders like Pankaj Patra, Iswar Mohanty and Ranjit Patra resigned from the party.

They have sent their resignation letters to president of BJD’s Koraput district unit Iswar Chandra Panigrahy.

Two-time councillor Pankaj Patra alleged that his name and names of his family members were missing from the voter’s list.

As a result, he could not file his nomination paper. He added that such mischief is part of a conspiracy against him to prevent him from contesting elections.

Many other party leaders had been aspiring for party tickets in the urban local body polls. As they were denied party tickets, they are contesting as independents.

PNN