Kolkata: The West Bengal CID has arrested a ‘wanted Bangladeshi terrorist’ from a house he had taken on rent in North 24 Parganas district. This information was given by a senior CID official here Monday.

Noor Nabi Maxon, who was ‘part of a terror outfit in the neighbouring country’, identified himself as Tamal Chowdhury. He also furnished fake documents for renting the house in Madhyamgram area, the CID officer said.

Acting on a tip-off from a Bangladeshi agency, sleuths of state CID conducted a raid Saturday night. They arrested Noor from a hideout in Madhyamgram, the officer informed.

During the arrest, the sleuths seized from Noor’s possession several documents. He also had passport which is valid from July 15, 2021 to July 14, 2031, along with cash, the official stated. ‘Noor has 17 cases filed against him, including few murders and thefts,” he added.

The ‘terrorist’ had sneaked into Bengal probably in 2019 and took to selling fish in New Market area during lockdown. “In Madhyamgram, he lived with a woman and paid Rs 3,000 as rent. We are investigating whether he had come here to evade arrest in Bangladesh or was working for any terror outfit in India. We are grilling him,” the officer stated.