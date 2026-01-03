Cigarette prices in India are likely to rise from Febuary 1, 2026, following the introduction of a new excise duty structure linked to cigarette length, making premium and longer cigarettes significantly more expensive.

Amid reports of the proposed hike, a social media post by an investment adviser has gone viral, suggesting that smokers could travel to Vietnam to buy cheaper cigarettes.

In the post on Facebook, Rajat Sharma claimed that a pack of cigarettes that currently costs about Rs 340 in India could rise to nearly Rs 400 after the tax change, while the same pack sells in Vietnam for around Rs 120 to Rs 130. He wrote that a round-trip airfare from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City costs about Rs 21,000 and argued that purchasing about 75 packs of cigarettes there could offset the travel cost. He described it as a way to “save tax and travel.”

Sharma also noted that the same brand of cigarettes costs more than Rs 3,000 a pack in Australia, arguing that prices in India are comparatively lower.

The post triggered mixed reactions online. Some users mocked the suggestion, while others said quitting smoking was the best option. Several pointed out that importing large quantities of cigarettes is illegal and attracts heavy customs duties, which would eliminate any potential savings. Customs rules allow only a limited number of cigarettes to be brought into India duty-free, with excess quantities subject to taxation.