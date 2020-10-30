Patna: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has submitted a report on the October 26 violence in Bihar’s Munger to the Election Commission. It has stated that the firing was first done by the local police and when the situation went out of control, the CISF also fired later in the air.

IANS has a copy of that report in which it was stated that a quarrel between the local police and devotees took place over the slow speed of the procession.

“Subsequently, some of the locals pelted stones on the police party. In retaliation, local police fired in the air. As a result, devotees got more angry and intensified the stone pelting.

“In view of the tense situation, a team of the CISF comprising 20 personnel and other para military forces were deployed there to restore peace.

“Since, there was heavy stone pelting from the other side and the situation was out of control, M. Gangaiah, a CISF personnel fired 13 rounds from Insas rifle in air to control the situation. After firing in the air, a mob dispersed from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk,” the report said.

On Friday, the Munger Police claimed that 100 rounds of bullets and two magazines were missing from the Purab Sarai police station. This police station was vandalised by agitators on Thursday who were not satisfied with the police action.

Local residents claimed that firing was done by the Munger Police on Monday night around 11.45 p.m., leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Earlier, the Bihar Police had claimed that the firing was done by some anti-social elements and not by the police.

The violence took place as the locals were on their way to immerse the Durga idol at the end of the Navratri days.

IANS