New Delhi: Hundreds of protestors began their march against the amended Citizenship Act Thursday, defying CrPC section 144 imposed by Delhi Police in Red Fort area.

Two protests are scheduled in the national capital with students and activists on one hand and the Left parties on the other. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.

“I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here,” Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said.

He said “the citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today”.

