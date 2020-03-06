BHUBANESWAR: State Bank of India recently organised the 2nd edition of ‘SBI NUMERO YONO QUIZ-2020’ at Rail Auditorium here where AIIMS, Bhubaneswar claimed the top spot.

In a bid to popularise the ‘YONO’ brand among the college students of the state, SBI conducted the quiz here March 4.

This was an all-India quiz competition taking place across all 17 cities where SBI local Head Offices are located. The winner of the ‘Team Bhubaneswar’ will participate in national level competition in Mumbai later in this month for the top spot to bag the total scholarship of Rs 5.76 lakh.

The quiz competition was inaugurated by Praveena Kala, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Bhubaneswar in the presence of CLN Charyulu, General Manager NW-I, and other senior officials of the bank. In total, there were 184 teams participating in the quiz competition. The team from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar bagged the top spot in the regional rounds of the second edition of the ‘SBI NUMERO YONO QUIZ’. The team is now eligible for annual scholarship of Rs 2.16 lakh. The second and third positions were bagged by Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar and NISER, Bhubaneswar respectively, and the teams have become eligible for Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 12,000. The Chief General Manager of SBI, Praveena Kala expressed her happiness and said, “It is great to witness so many teams participating and making this a successful event.”

PNN