Bhubaneswar: Amid intense heatwave conditions, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has directed municipal commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela to open ‘Jala Chhatras’ (drinking water kiosks) for ensuring drinking water to commuters. In a letter to the municipal commissioners, the SRC said that those using public transport systems have been facing a tough time to travel amid intense heatwave conditions. “The government has learnt through media that many localities under the five municipal corporations lack waiting rooms and drinking water facilities for those using the public transport system.

As the daytime temperature is expected to rise, lack of such facilities will add to the woes of the commuters. As a precautionary measure, it is requested to open ‘Jala Chhatras’ at places of public gathering,” the SRC said. This apart, Labour department has asked all offices not to engage workers from 11 am to 3.30 pm due to the heatwave condition. The offices have to provide shelter and drinking water at the workplace. Meanwhile, given the heatwave, especially in the Capital City, all schools and Anganwadi centres in Khurda district will remain open from 06.30 am to 10.30 am. The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department here has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the day (11 am to 3 pm) and not to leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Election rallies and gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11 am to 3 pm), it said. “People attending the rallies are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humidity and temperature areas,” it said.