New Delhi: Security forces used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan here as several protesters attempted to push through security barricades in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s march to Parliament Monday, sources said.

The action came amid heightened tensions in the high-security zone.

Several commuters were stranded inside nearby metro stations after access was restricted and station gates were closed as a precautionary measure.

Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel remained in place across central Delhi to prevent any breach of security.

Security has been doubled across the New Delhi district with additional companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from adjoining districts deployed to maintain law and order, police sources said.

Several companies of paramilitary forces, which had been kept in reserve, have also been pressed into service as the situation evolved, they said.

Delhi Police personnel from several adjoining districts have been deployed at key junctions, sensitive locations and around government buildings to strengthen the security grid.

Joint Commissioners of Police and other senior officers are monitoring the situation on the ground, with the entire senior leadership remaining on the roads to supervise security arrangements, a police officer said.

“Multiple layers of barricading have been erected at strategic points to regulate movement and prevent protesters from entering high-security zones,” the officer added.

“Our main motive is to maintain law and order. All senior officers are on the road to continuously monitor the situation. Additional police force has been deployed and reserve paramilitary companies have been mobilised wherever required,” he added.

The officer said they have installed barricades at multiple locations including near Constitution Club, Press Club of India, near Parliament, Parliament Street, Shankar Road, Jantar Mantar and several other entry locations in New Delhi.

“No one will be allowed to breach law and order at any cost,” the source added.

PTI