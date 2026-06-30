New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi entered its eleventh day Tuesday, with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s blood sugar level dropping during the third day of his hunger strike and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke raising concerns over his health while intensifying attacks on the government over examination irregularities and its response to the agitation.

A health update shared by the organisers said that Wangchuk’s blood pressure was recorded at 117/60, oxygen saturation at 96 and pulse rate at 92. His blood sugar level was 66, below the normal range, they said.

“There is extreme heat here. Staying without food in such conditions is difficult. We are taking care of his health,” the doctor who examined Wangchuk said.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that Wangchuk’s health condition should be taken seriously and warned that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Reacting to BJP president Nitin Nabin’s remarks comparing those at the protest to a “virus”, Dipke questioned the language used against those demonstrating.

He pointed out that while the education minister had allegedly labelled protesters as “terrorists” and the BJP president likened them to a “virus”, the demonstrators were merely raising issues concerning students and accountability.

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“We are not a virus. We are the vaccine against the virus Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said.

Dipke also addressed the issue of a leak in the Rajasthan Paramedical Council examination papers, alleging a history of failures in the examination system. He claimed the paper was leaked from a college in Jaipur, and in recent months, several examinations had encountered irregularities.

“Do not think this is only about the NEET paper leak. If you do not raise your voice today, tomorrow your paper can also be leaked, and your job can also be at risk,” he cautioned, urging students and parents not to deter young people from participating in the protest out of fear.

He encouraged students to join the movement, emphasising that the issue affects everyone connected to education.

Regarding restrictions on entry to Jantar Mantar, Dipke noted that core team members and supporters were stopped near the protest venue, but clarified that entry was denied to some due to a lack of identity cards. He questioned whether an ordinary citizen required an ID card to access Jantar Mantar.

Previously, Dipke alleged heavy police deployment at the protest site, claiming that farmer leaders and student activists were being prevented from attending. He remarked that several farmer leaders were placed under house arrest, questioning why similar measures were not taken against those involved in paper leaks.

“I wish such pressure had been created on the paper mafia. These students would not have lost their lives,” he said.

He also claimed that police were not acting against those responsible for violence while protesters were facing restrictions.

“People who broke someone’s head are not being arrested, but there is so much focus on stopping those coming here,” he said.

Dipke alleged that police presence at the venue was aimed at restricting arrangements for protesters rather than maintaining security.

He affirmed that the movement would continue despite the limitations. “We are going to stay here. One person is risking his life; what else do you expect us to do?” he said.

Attacking the government over its response, Dipke said the responsibility for the situation rested with Pradhan and also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the government was focused on political activities instead of addressing the concerns raised by students.

He said the prime minister was busy with political matters, including ‘breaking parties’, buying MPs and travelling abroad, and “gifting Melody chocolate”, which prompted cheers from the crowd.

He also held Pradhan accountable for student suicides, asserting that the minister should have resigned after the first incident.

“More than 20 students have lost their lives. The blood of these students is on Pradhan’s hands,” he said, adding that Pradhan should speak to the families of students who died.

The protest by CJP began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET. Dipke has said the agitation will not remain limited to education-related issues and that other accountability issues, including electoral matters such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, will also be raised.

PTI