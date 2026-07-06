New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities entered its seventeenth day Monday, while activist Sonam Wangchuk marked the ninth day of his indefinite hunger strike, having lost a total of 6.9 kg since beginning the fast.

According to a health bulletin provided by doctors, Wangchuk’s blood pressure was recorded at 107/67 mm Hg, and his blood glucose level was at 72 mg/dL. The bulletin confirmed his weight loss since beginning the fast.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned why the government allegedly asked the police to record women volunteers at the protest site.

“Why has the government asked the police to record women volunteers? Last night, some officials were caught taking photos of women volunteers. When confronted, they fled the spot,” he alleged.

Dipke travelled to Maharashtra Monday and participated in a students’ protest against the alleged paper leak in his hometown of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He said the CJP stood in solidarity with the students and supported their demand for offline examinations.

Several members of the CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) continued their indefinite hunger strike on a separate stage at the protest site in Jantar Mantar.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) joint secretary Danish Ali had to be admitted to a hospital on Saturday after her blood sugar level dropped during the hunger strike. Neha, Manish, Hrishikesh, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen continued their indefinite fast at the protest site.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have devastated the lives of students and their families.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, held May 3, was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. A re-test was held June 21.

The CJP protest began June 20 over alleged irregularities in the country’s examination system and has since drawn support from several political leaders, activists and civil society members.