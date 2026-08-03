New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s clarification on the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, saying it expected the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances given to agitating students under the July 25 agreement.

The Supreme Court clarified that the expression “criminal antecedents” in its earlier order referred only to persons involved in grave and heinous offences and said states were at liberty to close or withdraw FIRs against the remaining student protesters in accordance with law.

The clarification came after the Centre told the court it was committed to not pursuing cases against students who participated in the NEET paper leak protests, including the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi, provided they did not have criminal antecedents. The matter will be heard again August 18.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the apex court’s order had removed the confusion over the government’s commitment not to proceed against protesters, except those accused in grave and heinous offences.

“Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusions, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given July 25 to the youth of this country,” Das said in a post on X.

Later, addressing a press conference after the hearing, Das said the court had clarified that states were free to withdraw FIRs against student protesters and that the expression “criminal antecedents” referred only to those accused of heinous crimes such as murder and rape.

“Today there has been another big victory of the youth. The Supreme Court clarified that if the state has to withdraw all the FIRs against students and protesters, then it can do so. It also made it clear that only those accused of grave crimes such as murder and rape can face action in future,” he said.

Das said the CJP had been in constant touch with senior representatives of the Union government and would closely monitor the implementation of the assurances.

“From Day 1, the Cockroach Janta Party has stood by every student and every protester, providing legal assistance, medical support, and every other form of help within our means. The youth of this country honoured their word. It is now time for the government to honour its own immediately,” he said.

CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh said the Supreme Court had also indicated that it could invoke Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs if required.

She said the organisation was in touch with the family of protester Ruchika, who had alleged harassment, and reiterated that the CJP would extend legal assistance to women protesters who were allegedly harassed.