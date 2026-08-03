New Delhi: Diplomat Vishwesh Negi has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to Iran, Ministry of External Affairs said Monday.

An IFS officer of the 2002 batch, he is presently a joint secretary in the ministry and is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

“Vishwesh Negi, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” MEA said in a statement.

The West Asia region remains deeply volatile since February 28, when the US-Israeli combine launched military strikes on Iran and Tehran retaliated.

India has constantly maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward to restore peace in the region.