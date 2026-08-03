Cairo: At least 35 people were killed in a Sudanese army drone strike on a civil court in Sudan’s Darfur region, a rights group said.

Emergency Lawyers, an independent group documenting atrocities in Sudan, said Sunday afternoon that drones targeted the headquarters of the civil court in Al-Zawiya Gara village in North Darfur State, a civilian facility that plays a judicial and social role in the region.

Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law, said the group in a statement, and demanded an investigation.

Sudan plunged into all-out war in April 2023, between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese military, leaving at least 59,000 people killed, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, a conflict monitoring group. Aid groups say the figure is an undercount and the true number could be many times higher.

Drone warfare has become a signature in the country’s battle, with both sides carrying out strikes. It is now the leading cause of death in Sudan, according to the United Nations, accounting for 80% of civilian deaths during the first four months of 2026.