Bhanjanagar: The fish farmers here have long been demanding revival of an old fish fingerling production centre near the College Road under this NAC of Ganjam district which has been lying unused for over three decades. Sources said the facility has turned into a dumping yard and is thronged by anti-social elements during night. Though the farmers have been demanding revival of the fish production centre, the fisheries department has taken no step in the regard.

While the staff quarters at this facility are in decrepit condition, the fingerling production centre has almost lost its existence amid piles of garbage, plastic materials and solid waste dumped by the civic body. The fisheries department had thought of revival of the centre in July 2021 with the thrust of the state government on boosting farmers’ income through fish production.

The then director of fisheries department Smrutiranjan Pradhan had visited Bhanjanagar and directed the officials to take steps for restoration of the old fish spawn production centre. However, no step in this direction was taken though 10 months have passed since the visit of the fisheries director, locals alleged. They also said that if the facility is left unused, the land may be encroached by mafia. Notably, the fish spawn production centre was shifted near Biju Patnaik Children’s Park in 1984.

Earlier, it was set up on 22 acre land near College Road. However, over the years this facility became a victim of faulty management while its ponds could not be restored, leading to its gradual closure. Now, the centre near Biju Patnaik Children’s Park is being renovated at an expense of Rs 4 crore. Local farmers are of the view that the old facility can be used for fish production to cater to the growing need for fish farmers. The government should focus on the renovation of the old fish production centre.

It will create scope of direct and indirect employment to the locals, they added. Block fisheries officer Sudhansu Sahu said, “A proposal was sent to the government for revival of the old fish production centre, but funds have not been made available.”