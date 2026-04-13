Bhubaneswar: Police Sunday arrested seven persons, including two women, in connection with a clash between two groups that broke out over a minor dispute related to vehicle movement in Beseswar Basti under Saheed Nagar police limits, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred late on the night of April 11 at Tala Sahi in Beseswar Basti.

What began as a trivial argument over vehicular movement escalated into a major confrontation, with members of both groups assembling and engaging in violence.

In this connection, both groups involved in the clash lodged complaints at the Saheed Nagar police station.

The accused from the first group have been identified as Amit Naik (26), Mukesh Kumar Naik (26), Chiku Naik (22), Kabita Bhol (54), and Nirmala Naik (50), all residents of Biseswar Basti.

Similarly, the accused from the second group have been identified as Chandan Panigrahi (27) and Rajendra Panigrahi (35), residents of Majhi Sahi in the same locality.

Police said members of the first group allegedly trespassed into the rival group’s house and attacked occupants and their associates using sharp weapons, sticks, bricks, and stones, causing injuries.

They also allegedly snatched gold ornaments during the attack.

The opposing group retaliated, leading to further violence, verbal abuse, and death threats from both sides.

Several people from both groups sustained injuries in the clash.

During the investigation, police found that the violence stemmed from prior enmity coupled with sudden provocation, with both groups forming unlawful assemblies and attacking each other.

Based on written complaints from both sides, Saheed Nagar police registered two counter cases and launched an investigation.

All the accused were apprehended during raids in the locality.

Following confirmation of their involvement, the accused were forwarded to the court, and further investigation into the cases is underway, police said.