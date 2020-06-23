Berhampur: Seven persons were injured when two groups clashed at Sana Ramachandrapur village under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district, Tuesday. Sources said that the fight between the groups was over the complete shutdown in the village which had been implemented due to two new cases of COVID-19 a few days back.

Some villagers supported the shutdown, while others were against it. As a result, the sarapanch sought help from the police. A police platoon had been deployed at the village a few days back.

The clash took place Tuesday morning when some residents of the village were cleaning the school premises. Another group entered the school and soon an argument broke out between the two sides. Soon it turned into a clash leaving seven people seriously injured.

On being informed, IIC, Rambha police station Krushna Chandra Sethy and tehsildar Abani Kumar Sahu rushed to the village with additional forces.

Sethy informed that the injured has been sent to the nearest local hospital and investigation into the matter is on. “Those found guilty in instigating the fight and taking part in it will be arrested very soon,” he said.

PNN