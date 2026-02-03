Bolangir: Police have detained five juvenile students after a ninth-grade girl reported being gang-raped at a school in Bolangir district, reports said.

The alleged assault occurred after tuition classes at a school under the jurisdiction of the Turekela police station.

The case came to public attention after a video purportedly showing the incident circulated on social media. The victim’s relatives subsequently approached the Bolangir ACP, prompting the investigation.

Also Read: CM Majhi launches Kanya Bibaha Yojana with mass wedding of 200 couples

Police are questioning the five detained minors, all classmates of the victim. The viral video has heightened tensions in the area.

Authorities continue to investigate the allegations.