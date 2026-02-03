Ganjam: The ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana’ scheme was formally launched Wednesday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the scheme at the Taratarini Temple in Ganjam during his visit. On the occasion, a mass wedding ceremony for 200 couples was organised.

Ahead of the launch, the Chief Minister shared his views on social media, stating that safeguarding the interests of the people of Odisha—particularly ensuring a dignified life for women—is a key commitment of his government. He added that the scheme would provide strong financial support to ensure that the marriage of daughters does not remain a burden for parents from economically backward families, especially those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର କନ୍ୟାମାନଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ମାନଜନକ ଜୀବନ ଓ ସାମାଜିକ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ଆମ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ। ଏହି ସଂକଳ୍ପକୁ ସାକାର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ‘ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କନ୍ୟା ବିବାହ ଯୋଜନା’ର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରାଯାଉଛି। ଏହି ଯୋଜନା ଯୌତୁକ ଭଳି କୁପ୍ରଥାର ବିଲୋପ କରିବା ସହ କନ୍ୟା ସନ୍ତାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମାଜରେ ଏକ ସକାରାତ୍ମକ ଓ ସମ୍ମାନଜନକ… pic.twitter.com/K2qlniO5Ki — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) February 3, 2026

The chief minister further said the initiative is not limited to financial assistance alone, but also aims to eliminate social evils like dowry and promote a respectful and positive outlook towards the girl child in society.