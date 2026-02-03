Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-US trade deal and the reduction in the tariffs, describing the development as a historic advancement in the economic ties between the two countries.

Taking to his X handle, CM Majhi wrote, “A historic advancement in India-United States economic relations, setting a strong foundation for deeper cooperation and shared prosperity.”

CM Majhi further added that the US tariff reduction to 18 per cent on Made in India products is a significant boost for Indian manufacturing, MSMEs, exporters, and job creation. He underscored that this reduction in tariffs will open broader markets and new avenues for entrepreneurs and startups in India.

“I extend my sincere congratulations and gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for his decisive leadership and people-focused diplomacy, strengthening Indo-US ties and enhancing India’s global economic presence,” the Chief Minister added.

In a significant development, PM Modi Monday announced that tariffs on ‘Made in India’ products have been reduced to 18 per cent after US President Donald Trump said India and the United States had reached a historic trade deal.

“Delighted that ‘Made in India’ products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” the Prime Minister posted on his X handle Monday.

The much-awaited India-US trade agreement announced by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew strong endorsement from Indian-American business leaders and mixed but largely constructive reactions from policy veterans, with supporters calling it a breakthrough and former officials urging caution as details remain unclear.

India and the United States have spent years attempting to conclude a comprehensive trade framework, with negotiations repeatedly stalled by tariff disputes, market-access concerns, and political frictions.

Despite those challenges, bilateral trade has continued to grow, reaching $200 billion.