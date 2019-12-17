Dhamnagar: A man was detained late Monday night for allegedly raping a class-III girl student at the backside of the school building at Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district.

According to police officials, the minor girl was abducted from her school during playing hours Monday afternoon. The accused, a young man, took the child to a secluded place at the backside of the school building and raped her there. The accused also stuffed a handkerchief in the victim’s mouth to silence her.

Teachers and staff of the school later found the girl in an unconscious state and immediately informed her family members.

The girl narrated her ordeal in front of her family members following which an FIR was lodged with Dhamnagar Police. On the basis of the FIR, the accused was detained late Monday night and subjected to interrogation. Further investigations into the incident are on, police said.

PNN