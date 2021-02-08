Bhubaneswar: After a long gap of over 10 months, students of Class IX and XI returned to their respective educational institutions Monday.

Physical classes at schools and colleges remained suspended for over 10 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the resumption of physical classes of Class IX and XI, the government had issued a notification February 1.

According to the notification, the physical teaching for Class IX and XI students will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. There will be no Sunday classes for these students. The classroom teaching will continue till April 30.

Between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, there will be three periods without recess.

According to the notification, there will be one unit test examination for Class IX and XI students in the second week of March, 2021. They will sit for the annual examinations in the last week of April, 2021.

The sitting arrangements will be done keeping the number of students and the size of classrooms in mind so that required social distance can be maintained between the students.

Notably, the government had allowed physical classes for Class X and XII students from January 8. They will attend 100 classes including Sundays.

PNN