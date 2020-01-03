Kantapada: A Class-X student of Gopabandhu Nodal Vidyamandir at Sailo Lalbahadur Nagar here has been selected to participle in a science exhibition in Kolkata.

Diptiranjan Das’ project has been declared as the best one at a state-level science exhibition at Angul in December last year, sources said.

Under the guidance of teacher Aniruddha Bhatra, Diptiranjan has designed a device to measure the height of any tall object from the distance. His project was highly appreciated at Block-level and district-level science exhibitions, sources said.

It is learnt that altogether 178 students from different districts had displayed their projects at the 46th state-level science exhibition at Angul that continued for three days.

“Diptiranjan’s project was the best one at the block-level, district-level and state-level science exhibitions. We hope that his project will be appreciated at the national-level exhibition. His achievement has made our school and the Kantapada block proud,” said Gopabandhu Nodal Vidyamandir headmaster Rasanand Ghadei.