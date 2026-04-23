New Delhi: The CBSE Thursday announced the schedule for the second board examinations for Class-X, to be held from May 15 to May 21.

According to the datesheet issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the examination cycle will begin with the mathematics (standard and basic) paper May 15, followed by English (communicative) and English (language and literature) May 16.

The science examination will be conducted May 18.

A cluster of language and elective subjects, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and several foreign languages, has been scheduled for May 19. The other subjects lined up on the same day include home science and select vocational courses.

May 20, students will appear for Sanskrit, painting, information technology and artificial intelligence papers, followed by social science, the last exam, May 21.

The datesheet was issued by the controller of examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, a week after the CBSE declared the results of the first edition of the Class-10 board exams.

Starting 2026, the CBSE is holding Class-X board exams twice a year. The first one in February was mandatory, while the second, which is optional, will be held in May for improvement or clearing failed subjects.

Students can take up to three subjects in the second exam and retain their best score, according to the CBSE.