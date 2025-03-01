Kozhikode: A 15-year-old class 10 student from Kozhikode district who sustained severe head injuries after being attacked by fellow students following a dispute at a farewell party succumbed to his injuries Saturday.

Muhammed Shahabas, a student at M J Higher Secondary School in Elettil, was assaulted Thursday when a clash broke out between two groups of students outside a private tuition centre in Thamarassery, located near Kozhikode. CCTV footage released Saturday showed Shahabas being left near his house after the incident.

Upon returning home, Shahabas was taken to a local hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to the state-run Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Despite being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, he passed away Saturday.

Initially, five students were detained by the police Thursday. They were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently released into the custody of their parents. However, following Shahabas’s death, the police filed a murder case against the five students, who are all classmates at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Thamarassery.

A senior police official confirmed, “After the victim’s death, the charges were upgraded to murder. The parents of the accused have been instructed to present the students once again before the Juvenile Justice Board. We are also investigating whether others were involved in the incident.”

The altercation that led to the tragic attack took place February 23, when students from both schools attended classes at the tuition centre. As the Class 10 exams were approaching, a farewell party was organised. During the event, when the M J Higher Secondary School students performed a dance, a group of students from the Vocational Higher Secondary School allegedly booed when the music abruptly stopped. This incited anger among some of the M J Higher Secondary students, which eventually led to a violent clash outside the tuition centre.

The incident highlights an alarming trend of youth violence in Kerala, particularly among students.

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, commented on the issue, suggesting that the influence of cinema might contribute to such behaviour. However, he stressed, “While cinema may have some influence, it’s essential that everyone plays a role in uplifting society. No one should be led down the wrong path.”

IANS