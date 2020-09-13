Chhatrapur: A joyride with a birthday boy turned fatal for a Class X student as he was killed in a road mishap here in Ganjam district Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Harishankar Panda, son of Omkar Panda, a resident of Berhampur.

Sunday was the birthday of Harishankar’s friend. Both the friends were in a celebratory mood. They had gone for a joyride to Tampara lake. On their way back home, Harishankar was riding the bike. He was also wearing a helmet. As they were nearing Chhatrapur, an unknown speeding vehicle rear-ended them and ran over Harishankar killing him on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body for postmortem and rushed the critically injured pillion rider to a nearby hospital.

Police have launched a detailed probe into the incident. The circumstances that led to the incident will only be known after the investigation, police said.

PNN