Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths Thursday said they have arrested a clerk of the government-run ‘Bhakta Madhu Vidya Pitha near Kazibazar in Cuttack district for accepting a bribe from an assistant teacher to prepare a bill of Rs 43,000. The teacher had submitted the bill as it was the arrears due to him. The accused has been identified as Narayan Sahoo.

Sources said, Narayan had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from assistant teacher Sumanta Kumar Dhanik to prepare his arrear bill. Sumanta then approached vigilance officers and narrated his ordeal. The sleuths laid a trap and arrested the accused clerk. Chemical laced notes were recovered from his possession. A case has also been registered in this regards.

PNN