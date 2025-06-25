Berhampur: A 47-year-old man, who is the owner of a private clinic in Odisha’s Berhampur city, was arrested on the charge of raping a minor nursing aspirant in an apartment here, police said.

The accused, also the district president of a labour organisation, was arrested Tuesday by the Baidyanathpur police station in the city.

The police also arrested two other women on the charge of assisting the main accused in raping the 17-year-old girl Monday.

Opposition BJD demanded a CBI probe into the rape of the girl who belongs to a minority community.

“The accused is a frontline BJP leader in Berhampur city, and he was seen in photographs with some ministers. We demand a CBI probe into the matter as the accused has links with the ruling party and ministers,” BJD senior general secretary Snehangini Chhuria said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

A BJP spokesperson, however, denied that the accused has any link with the saffron party.

“The police acted as per the law, and he was arrested immediately. The government has not provided any protection to anyone. The BJD leaders are unnecessarily politicising the crime,” the spokesperson told PTI.

The girl was working in the clinic of the accused and her father had been assured that the owner would facilitate the survivor to study BSC Nursing. He had also promised to provide free accommodation to the girl during her course, the officer said.

According to complaints lodged with the police, the accused took the girl to a room in the apartment where the arrested women gave the victim some water. After drinking it, she felt dizzy, following which she was.

Later, the survivor went to a relative’s house and narrated the incident.

A case was registered under different sections of the BNS and POCSO Act against the accused, Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

It appeared that the accused used to operate the clinic as a doctor with a fake homoeopathy degree. Investigation is underway, the SP said.

Accompanied by former MP Sharmistha Sethi and former State Women’s Commission Chairperson Lopamudra Buxipatra, the BJD leader at the press conference claimed that the accused was a prominent BJP leader.

“Now, the real face of the BJP is exposed,” she claimed.

Chhuria showed photographs of the accused with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and two other ministers – Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Gokulananda Mallik.

“We also raise serious concerns about potential women trafficking and organ trafficking operations being conducted through the clinic run by the accused,” Chhuria said.

“As a responsible opposition party, we warn the state government to take immediate and appropriate steps to protect women; otherwise, the Biju Janata Dal will take to the streets,” Chhuria said.

PTI