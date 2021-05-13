Balasore: Dayanidhi Panda, a 107-year-old man from Biruan village under Remuna block in Balasore district, who had recently defeated COVID-19 breathed his last Wednesday. But, thanks to the fear associated with COVID-19 related deaths, no one from his family came forward to perform the last rites of the centenarian.

Some members of a local club showed the humane side, shouldered the bier to the village cementation ground and performed the last rites rituals.

According to a report, Dayanidhi Panda had tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently admitted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital. He was under treatment in the ICU of the COVID ward.

Leaving all in surprise, he showed signs of improvement. By May 7, he had already recovered. The doctors treating him examined him May 8 and announced that he has defeated the killer disease. As a result, he was discharged the same day.

However, he breathed his last May 12. His family members and relatives did not turn up to perform the last rites, for the fear of contracting the virus.

Eventually, some members of Jay Jagannath Group came forward. Donning PPE kits, they carried the body to the village cremation ground and performed the last rites.

PNN